Prince William ‘broke down in tears’ when he watched Princess Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir as a teen.

Or so claims top royal expert and historian Robert Lacey.

The author of Battle of Brothers says the interview hit William, then aged just 13, extremely hard.

Robert says that Diana warned William just the day before the interview aired.

Prince William has lent his support into a new investigation regarding the 1995 Martin Bashir interview (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Prince William react to the Martin Bashir interview?

William apparently watched Panorama alone while attending Eton College.

And he was allegedly sobbing by the end of the groundbreaking episode.

Read more: Kate Middleton urges families to come together amid ‘challenging year’

Robert explained to the Daily Mail that the interview “struck young teenager William at an especially vulnerable moment”.

And that: “William went down to his housemaster’s study shortly before 8pm that Monday to sit alone and watch as Panorama’s revolving globe and percussive theme music made way for the close-up of his mother’s wide eyes and heavily kohled eyelids as she fired off her broadside of embarrassing accusations.

Princess Diana reportedly only told Prince William of the interview at the last minute (Credit: SplashNews)

Did Prince Harry watch Princess Diana’s Panorama interview?

“Before the 58 minutes ended, William was weeping.”

The young Prince was reportedly shocked and dismayed to discover both of his parents affairs during the highly revealing interview.

Read more: Kate and William share heartbreaking personal family news

And Robert says he also feared he would be bullied – and he sadly apparently was teased over Diana’s revelations.

But Robert says that Prince Harry, who was just 11 at the time, isn’t believed to have watched the broadcast.

These claims come in the wake of Prince William publicly supporting the new investigation into Panorama’s interview with his late mother.

Prince Harry warned against the press driving a wedge between him and Prince William (Credit: SplashNews)

In an unprecedented statement, The Duke of Cambridge said: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

Meanwhile a source close to Prince Harry told The Times that he welcomes the investigation – but also warned against it being used to drive a wedge between himself and his older brother.



The source said: “Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.