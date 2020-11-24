Meghan Markle pregnancy announcement ‘imminent’ says top royal expert

Meghan Markle will be making a pregnancy announcement ‘imminently’ says a top royal expert.

Katie Nicholl, who has written multiple books about the royal family, says that she expects Meghan Markle to announce she is pregnant with her second child very soon.

This comes after Meghan requested that her High Court hearing in London be delayed by nine months.

Speaking to Closer, Katie said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a pregnancy announcement imminently – the couple have made no secret of the fact they want another child, and the nine-month delay [of the privacy trial] seems telling.”

However, she noted that she doesn’t believe a second baby for Meghan and Prince Harry will bring them any closer to the rest of the Royal Family.

Especially when it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton – and their three young children.

She even noted that Archie is only believed to have met his cousins a few times.

She continued: “But the reality is the royals have seen very little of Archie as it is – he’s only met his cousins once or twice. So I don’t think a baby would bring them closer.”

How old is her son Archie now?

Little Archie, who is now 18 months old, left the UK with his parents last year.

While his parents returned for their final duties in March of this year, Archie was reported to have remained in Canada with nannies.

And now the little tot lives in their sprawling Montecito mansion in California.

However, he has reportedly appeared on video chats with both Prince Charles and The Queen.

He has rarely been seen by the public. He first made an appearance days after his birth with his parents.

But coddled in blankets he was barely visible.

He next appeared while meeting Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

Since then we’ve only really seen him when he appeared in a special video to support Save The Children UK.



Here Meghan read him a children’s book Duck! Rabbit. The toddler was seen smiling and at one point tossed the book onto the floor.

But Meghan has given a few insights into her little one. In a recent podcast interview she joked how both Harry and Archie love birds.

