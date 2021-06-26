In the latest Prince Harry news, a royal expert has revealed the “rage and anger” between the Duke of Sussex and brother Prince William.

Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey revealed the rift runs “incredibly deep”.

And, as such, it seems any apparent reunion at next week’s Princess Diana statue unveiling will only take place in front of the cameras.

It’s claimed just that happened at the funeral of Prince Philip – with the brothers chatting as they left the service, before launching into a furious row behind closed doors.

William and brother Prince Harry aren’t on the best of terms (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: What’s happening with him and William?

William has barely been on speaking terms with his younger brother since Harry moved to California.

Relations have worsened in recent months, particularly amid the fall-out from the couple’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Lacey has made new claims that the brothers had a furious row shortly after Prince Philip’s funeral.

There had been reports that Kate had acted as peacemaker, talking to Harry as they walked out of St George’s Chapel.

But within minutes, the princes were arguing again, Lacey claimed.

He quoted a source as saying: “There they were – at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever.

“The rage and anger between these two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said.”

Meghan hasn’t returned to the UK with Harry (Credit: Splash News)

So what will happen at the statue unveiling?

Well, it’s been claimed Harry had a list of demands that he wanted met before agreeing to attend.

He wanted the pool of UK media streamlined and the only camera operator present to be an international one.

William’s wife Kate Middleton has also been scrapped from the guestlist.

It was hoped that she would act as mediator for the pair.

However, in private, both the brothers have told friends of their determination to make sure any disagreements do not get in the way of the ceremony in honour of their mother.

It takes place on Thursday (July 1). The date would’ve marked Diana’s 60th birthday.

