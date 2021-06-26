Prince William has been slammed by royal fans on social media following news reported he criticised Meghan Markle.

A royal expert claimed in the Daily Mail that the future king, 39, had called his brother Harry’s wife “that bloody woman”.

The report alleged that the Duke of Cambridge was angry with the way Meghan, also 39, had treated his staff.

And the report has left a sour taste in the mouths of some on Twitter, with one even claiming that Wills is “competing to be like Piers Morgan”.

Royal fans have slammed Prince William for his alleged comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William say about Meghan Markle?

Royal expert Robert Lacey claimed William has a “notoriously short temper”.

Lacey said one of his sources had told the future monarch that “everyone has a difficult sister-in-law”.

He wrote that: “William’s response was to nod his head in sage acceptance.

“Then suddenly he broke out angrily. ‘But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless!'”

No sooner had the report been published than people on Twitter were having their say.

And a lot seemed to take sides with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from Royal duties last year (Credit: Splash News)

What did fans say about the Meghan news?

One wrote: “Who is Prince William to comment on Meghan Markle in this disrespectful fashion? I had always thought that he had had a decent upbringing (obviously, before reading this article).”

Another spat: “Prince William, the future King, calling #Meghan ‘that bloody woman’ is a shameful reminder of the casual sexism and misogyny that women – particularly black women – face every single day as they seek to get on in the world.”

And a third commented: “Prince William is competing to be like Piers Morgan when it comes [to] his sister-in-law. It’s not a good look. I think he has lost it.”

However, not everyone disagreed with Wills, and one person wrote: “With you Prince William.”

Harry is back in London this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

So what’s the latest with Harry and Meghan?

Meghan and Harry have had their fair share of bad press since they stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

The couple, who welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, earlier this month, now live in Los Angeles.

Harry briefly returned to London in April to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, and is back again today (June 26) for the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana.

So what do you think?