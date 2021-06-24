In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, it’s been revealed that Prince Charles financially supported the couple following Megxit.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles and moved to America.

During their Oprah Winfrey interview in March, Harry claimed he was “cut off” financially by his family in the “first quarter of 2020”.

Newly published accounts have shown that the Prince of Wales gave the couple money until summer 2020.

Prince Charles paid a “substantial sum” to support Harry and Meghan (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Harry and Meghan news?

A spokesperson for Clarence House said Charles helped Harry to become financially independent.

A statement read: “As we’ll all remember in January 2020 when the duke and duchess announced that they were going to move away from the working Royal Family…

“…the duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Prince of Wales allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition.

“That funding ceased in the summer of last year. The couple are now financially independent.”

When asked about the difference between Harry and their timelines of the funding, the spokesperson added: “I wouldn’t acknowledge that they are dramatically different.

“All I can tell you are the fact.”

Charles helped Harry and Meghan towards becoming “financially independent” (Credit: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com)

What did Harry and Meghan say?

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan also issued a statement regarding the timelines.

They said: “You are conflating two different timelines and it’s inaccurate to suggest that there’s a contradiction.

“The duke’s comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April.”

In addition, they added: “This is the same date that the ‘transitional year’ of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced.”

Harry and Meghan are now financially independent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The spokesperson said Harry made a “substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant last year”.

This was to support the “necessary and existing refurbishments” to Frogmore Cottage – the couple’s UK home.

In conclusion, the statement said the Duke and Duchess “continue to operate with no money being drawn from the UK taxpayer”.

Meanwhile, back in March, Harry told Oprah he became “cut off” financially by his family in the “first quarter of 2020” and his father stopped taking his calls when they moved.

