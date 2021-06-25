The Duchess of Cambridge ‘schooled’ Meghan Markle when she joined the Royal Family, a royal commentator has said.

Speaking in the Channel 5 Documentary Kate: Our Queen in Waiting, which airs tomorrow, Bidisha said Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan during the “early months” of her joining the ‘firm’.

It’s said Kate helped Meghan with “English conventions” which she may not have thought about as an “arriving American”.

Kate reportedly ‘schooled’ Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge ‘schooled’ Meghan Markle

Bidisha says in the documentary: “By all account during those early months, she did reach out to Meghan.

“Apparently, Kate also schooled Meghan in some of those English conventions which you may not think about as an arriving American…

“…all those unspoken rules that you need to follow if you’re a royal.”

Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon in 2018 (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

She adds: “And that makes me think that when it’s her time to be Queen, she herself is going to be kind and warm and open to successive generations.”

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed Meghan had made ‘secret calls’ to her sister-in-law to try and heal their ‘rift’.

Prince William and Prince Harry have said to have been in a ‘feud’ for a few years.

However, months after Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, reports emerged claiming the Duchess had made Kate cry in the lead-up to the big day.

They apparently had a dispute over flower girl dresses.

Meghan claimed Kate made her cry in the lead-up to her wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In March of this year, Meghan discussed the alleged incident and claimed Kate had made her cry.

She said during her Oprah Winfrey interview: “A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses.

“It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Earlier this month, a source claimed Meghan had reached out to Kate.

Meghan reportedly reached out to Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Meghan reach out to Kate?

The insider told Heat magazine: “She’s secretly reached out to Kate, as she knows that the only hope they can have of smoothing things over with the family is to get Kate on their side.”

However, the source claimed that Kate “wants peace and civility, especially seeing how much pain this caused William, Charles and the Queen“.

Kate: Our Queen in Waiting airs on Channel 5, Saturday, June 26, at 9pm.

