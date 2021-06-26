Kate Middleton won’t act as mediator for warring brothers Princes William and Harry when they unveil their mother’s 60th birthday statue next week.

Harry jetted into the UK yesterday (June 25) and is in isolation until the unveiling July 1.

The ceremony will take place at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace and is bound to be an emotive affair for William and Harry.

Kate won’t attend the statue unveiling with William and Harry (Credit: Splash News)

So why isn’t Kate going with William and Harry?

It was hoped that Kate would act as peacemaker for the brothers, who haven’t seen each other since grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

However, Kate is said to be off the guestlist due to restrictions on numbers because of the pandemic.

Of course, with freedom day pushed back, only 30 people are able to gather outside – and it’s thought the royals will lead by example and abide by the rules.

Prince William will come face-to-face with Harry for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Who is on the statue guestlist?

It’s a pretty tight guestlist, with the brothers set to be joined by their mother’s close family.

This is expected to include brother Earl Spencer and sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes.

The statue committee will also be in attendance, as well as sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison.

It was hoped that Kate would act as mediator, as she did at Prince Philip’s funeral back in April.

However, it appears that won’t be the case.

Prince Harry has flown into the UK with a list of demands (Credit: Splash News)

William and Harry: Rows behind the scenes

There are also reports of ructions behind the scenes ahead of the unveiling.

Kensington Palace had reportedly planned to invite a wide representation of UK media to cover the event.

However, Prince Harry and his team are said to have “kicked off” at the idea.

Instead, it’s alleged Harry has insisted that he would only attend under specific conditions.

He asked that just one agency reporter, one photographer and one cameraman would present.

He also insisted on an “international” cameraman.

And the palace is said to have agreed.

