News that Princess Eugenie may act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and the royal family could come as music to the ears of the Duke of Sussex ahead of his family reunion next week.

Eugenie, 31, now lives at Prince Harry‘s, 36, former residence, Frogmore Cottage.

And this is where Harry is believed to be now self-isolating ahead of the Princess Diana statue unveiling on Thursday (July 1).

It is also believed that cousins Harry and Eugenie get on famously – and that Eugenie could even help mend his rift with the rest of the family.

Will Eugenie spend time with Prince Harry during his trip?

Royal author Marlene Koenig told the Daily Star: “We don’t know for sure if he’s going to stay at Frogmore, but that might be a good thing because he seems to have a good relationship with his cousin.”

As to whether Eugenie could serve as a middleman, Marlene said this is a possibility.

She continued: “She could possibly be. They grew up together, so I would think possibly she could be.”

What’s more, she believes Eugenie is in a stronger position than Kate Middleton is to pursue effective peace talks.

Marlene added: “Eugenie would be in the best place because she’s not his sister-in-law, she’s his cousin.”

Prince Harry news: So will Eugenie attend the unveiling?

Eugenie is not set to attend the Princess Diana statue unveiling on July 1.

Neither is Kate Middleton nor Meghan Markle – who remains in America with Archie and Lilibet.

It has also been confirmed that Prince Charles shall be in Scotland on the day of the ceremony.

Instead, only William, Harry and Diana’s relatives are set to attend along with those involved in the creation of the statue.

As of now it is believed that Harry and William will make separate speeches during the ceremony.

So why have the royals fallen out?

Prince Harry has made various negative statements about the British Royal Family.

He has given several interviews in which he has accused his family members of racism.

And he also claimed they failed to protect himself and Meghan from negative press.

Following the Oprah Winfrey chat, the Queen issued a formal statement.

Here she expressed her fears and said Harry and Meghan remained loved members of the family.

The statement read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues, particularly that of race, are concerning.

“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously.

“And will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

