In latest Prince Harry news, the duke will reportedly reunite with old friends he cut off after marrying Meghan Markle.

According to reports, Harry is showing signs he wants to “reconnect with his old life” while back in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in Britain to attend the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue alongside his brother Prince William on July 1.

Harry reportedly ‘showing signs’ he wants to ‘reconnect with his old life’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry news?

The Mail on Sunday reports that Harry arranged a “lads’ lunch” when he was in the UK for Prince Philip‘s funeral in April.

A source told the publication: “After the wedding Harry cut everyone from the UK off. But now he’s at last showing signs of wanting to reconnect with his old life.

“His friends are really excited, they think that the old Harry is coming back out of his shell.

Harry apparently cut off friends after marrying Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It sounds like he’s starting to realise that he doesn’t have to abandon his old life to enjoy a new one in California with Meghan.”

Harry and William to reunite

Meanwhile, Harry will put on a united front with brother William at the statue unveiling next week.

The event will take place within the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where Diana spent a lot of time.

Due to COVID-19, the guest list has been slashed and will include the brothers and Diana’s family.

In addition, members of the statue committee, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison will also attend.

William and Harry will reunite next week (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Meghan will not attend the event as she recently gave birth to the couple’s second child, daughter Lilibet Diana.

Meanwhile, William’s wife Kate Middleton is reportedly off the guest list due to restrictions on numbers.

Back in 2017, William and Harry commissioned the statue to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death.

In a statement, the princes said: “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

“Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris. William and Harry were just 15 and 12 at the time.

