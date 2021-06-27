Latest reports claim Prince William and Prince Harry will not heal their rift during Harry’s trip back to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, has returned to the UK and is currently self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage.

On Thursday (July 1), he and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, 39, will reunite for the unveiling of a new Princess Diana statue.

The siblings are expected to deliver individual speeches and unveil the statue together at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

However, friends close to the pair have claimed they will simply be putting on a brave face as their alleged feud is far from over.

Prince WIlliam and Harry during happier times with their spouses and Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince William and Harry latest: ‘Neither are offering olive branch’

A source told The Sunday Times: “Neither are offering an olive branch.

They added: “I fear it will be the same as at Prince Philip’s funeral, a nod of recognition, and that’s about it.”

The ceremony will also be attended by several members of the late Princess of Wales’ family and those involved in the creation of the statue.

Prince Charles will not be attending – and neither will William’s wife Kate.

Why have William and Harry fallen out?

William and Harry are believed to have fallen out over the claims Prince Harry has made about the royal family.

Since stepping down as a senior royal last year, Harry has made a string of damning statements against his family.

He has said that he believes both William and his father Prince Charles are “trapped” within The Firm.

While being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, he claimed: “I am part of the system with them. I always have been, but I guess – and I’m very aware of this – my brother can’t leave that system, but I have.

“My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

The brothers are said to have been extremely close for years (Credit: SplashNews)

What else did Prince Harry say about his father?

Then during an interview with Dax Shepard, Harry said he wanted to break free from a “cycle of pain”.

The duke said: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody.

“But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on.”

Prince Harry during his explosive Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Finally, during his Apple TV series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, he also opened up about his own trauma.

And claimed that he had been neglected while trying to protect his wife, Meghan Markle, from negative press attention.

He told Oprah: “I felt completely helpless. I thought my family would help. But every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.”

Has William responded to Harry’s claims?

Prince William is said to be deeply hurt by Harry’s claims.

However, he has only spoken out once amid the many claims made against him and his family.

When asked if the royal family were racist by a reporter, he replied: “We are very much not a racist family.”

This came after both Harry and Meghan told Oprah that there had been concerns expressed by a royal family member over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.

