Prince Harry vows to complete Princess Diana’s ‘unfinished’ work following Camilla title news

In the latest royal news, Prince Harry has vowed to complete the work of his mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex showed his support to National HIV Testing Week yesterday (January 9), as he spoke to former rugby player Gareth Thomas.

The appearance marks Harry’s first since the news of step-mother Camilla‘s future title.

Read more: Royal ‘concern’ over Prince Harry ‘not painting Camilla in a good light’

Prince Harry news

Speaking with Gareth, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2019, Harry opened up about continuing to advocate for HIV awareness.

Diana previously worked to help challenge the stigma in the 1980s and 1990s.

Speaking from his home in California, Harry revealed why he was so passionate to carry on with the cause.

I feel obligated to try and continue that

In a video, he said: “Once you get to meet people and you see the suffering around the world, I certainly can’t turn my back on that.

“Then add in the fact that my mum’s work was unfinished, I feel obligated to try and continue that as much as possible. I’ve got to finish the job.”

The Duke continued: “Every single one of us has a duty, or at least an opportunity, to get tested ourselves or to make it easier for everybody else to get tested. And then it just becomes a regular thing like anything else.”

Prince Harry has vowed to carry on Princess Diana’s work on HIV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry pays tribute to Princess Diana

Harry, 37, went on to speak about how his mother helped change the sigma of HIV and AIDS.

The dad-of-two added: “What my mum did and so many other people did at that time was to smash that wall down, and kick the door open and say, ‘No, when people are suffering, then we need to learn more.’

“I’ve seen huge change. People are able and happy to talk about HIV so much more openly. But the stigma still exists and therefore the testing is still a problem.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘would’ve been supported by Princess Margaret,’

It comes after the Queen expressed her wish for Camilla to be named ‘Queen Consort’ following her reign.

Her statement read: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”

The monarch added: “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.