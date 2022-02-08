In the latest Prince Harry news, an expert has claimed that aides are “concerned” over the way he may depict Camilla in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is set to release a book on the “highs and lows, the mistakes and the lessons he’s learnt” later this year.

But what does he have to say about Camilla, the future Queen Consort?

Prince Harry is releasing a memoir later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

Entertainment Daily! spoke exclusively to royal expert Charles Rae about Camilla’s future title.

It comes after the Queen expressed her wish for the Duchess of Cornwall to be named ‘Queen Consort’ following her reign.

And while Harry is yet to speak out on the matter, Charles says that there is some “concern” when it comes to Camilla.

He told us: “Remarkably neither he nor Meghan [Markle] have made any public statement congratulating the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee. If he or they have sent a private message, obviously it has not been revealed.

There is some concern…

“But there is some concern that this memoir that Harry is writing may not paint Camilla in a good light. That is certainly a concern among some royal aides, so we shall have to see how it pans out.”

Charles also pointed out that Harry had “no say” in the Queen’s decision.

The expert added: “He really has no say in the matter.”

The Queen wants Camilla to become Queen Consort when Charles is King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does Prince William think?

However, it’s believed that Prince William “fully supports” the idea of Camilla becoming Queen.

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton have grown close to Camilla over the years.

Commenting on their bond, Charles shared: “I think the relationship between Camilla, William and Catherine has got stronger.

Read more: Prince Charles issues statement on Queen’s wish for Camilla

“It’s hard to tell with Harry and Meghan as they quit the family. I think it is always difficult to accept a new spouse into a parent’s life, but I have not heard that there were any major or minor problems with the boys and Camilla.

“Their parents were divorced and I think the boys were happy to see their father happy again.”

He continued: “Camilla is an integral member of the royal family now and both boys are grown up adults. She is hardly the wicked step mother.”

Camilla has been in Harry’s life for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla to become ‘Queen Consort’

The Queen recently revealed her wish for Camilla to become ‘Queen Consort’ when her son is King.

Her statement read: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

Read more: Prince Andrew to make ‘public engagement with the Queen next month’

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.