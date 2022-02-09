Prince Harry would have been supported by Princess Margaret, a royal expert has said in latest news.

The Duke of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal life may have been encouraged by the Queen‘s late sister Margaret, who died in 2002, if she were still alive.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that Harry has something “of his rebel great aunt about him” after giving up his senior royal role.

Margaret would have supported Harry but may not have approved of Meghan, claims Jennie Bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest

Ms Bond told OK! Magazine: “The Princess was so gregarious and wilful and nearly gave up her rights of succession to be with Peter Townsend (a divorced man). In the end she decided she preferred Royal life. But I wonder if she regretted walking away from the love of her life.”

She continued: “Being a spare is the most difficult position. Margaret would’ve supported Harry because Royal life is relentless, even in their roles.

Harry and Meghan quit royal life in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“If you sacrifice domestic bliss for that it probably seems pointless. She would have had some wise counsel for him.”

However, Ms Bond said Margaret may not have approved of Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

The expert claimed that Margaret was “very snobbish” and might have thought “Meghan was not good enough”.

Harry and Meghan quit their senior royal roles in March 2020 after moving to America.

They now live in California with their son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet, who was born in June 2021.

Royal expert Richard Mineards recently claimed the couple seem to be “very, very happy” in Montecito.

Mr Mineards, who also lives there, told the Evening Standard: “Harry’s been out on his bicycle and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach and she’s been out shopping in both the upper village and lower village.”

He added: “They’ve made a lot of friends here, particularly Orlando [Bloom] and Katy [Perry] who live nearby on Park Lane.”

