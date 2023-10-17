Prince Harry ‘house hunting in UK for sake of his children amid divide with Meghan’

Prince Harry could reportedly be heading back to this side of the pond in hopes of splitting his time between California and the UK in latest news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties at the start of 2020 and have lived in California for the last three years.

An insider has now reportedly teased that he is looking for a new family pad in the UK. Despite setting up a new life in the US the pair had formerly used Frogmore Cottage when in the UK.

However, earlier this year, Buckingham Palace confirmed they were asked to vacate the near Windsor Castle premises. It came only weeks after Harry’s memoir Spare was published in which he spoke very openly about his time in the royal family and criticised certain aspects of them.

Prince Harry is said to be looking for a home in the UK to split his time (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry looks for UK residence

In defiance of the Frogmore Cottage setback, a source has apparently told OK! that Harry is hunting for a new UK home. The source, however, stated that this decision was causing a “divide” between him and Meghan.

They alleged: “There is a divide between the couple on this issue, but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this.

“They won’t be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage. Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves.”

Concerns regarding the future of the Sussexes’ relationship have circulated over the last few months. There are also claims Harry has been on the look for divorce lawyers. However, the pair put on a united front at the Invictus Games last month.

Will Harry and Meghan move back to the UK? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Their future in the UK

Since removing themselves from being prominent royal figures, they have only been back to the UK a handful of times. Harry has returned solo on occasion. He did so for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. He also returned for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue in the same year.

Royal fans can expect to see more Harry-only trips, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

Duncan told the publication: “We’ve seen Harry come back on his own to the UK before, most recently for the anniversary of the Queen’s death. Harry’s got more reason to come back to the UK than Meghan, so I think we would see these trips, especially if he’s involved with things like the Invictus Games, where most of the people who work for that are in London. It’s unlikely that Meghan will want to spend much time in the UK.”

He also added: “If they don’t have a base here, Harry’s children are going to grow up not knowing their cousins, uncles or aunts, or any of their family. They’re growing up fast and his father isn’t getting any younger. I think he would want to do this before it’s too late.”

The expert concluded: “I think the idea of that would be pretty tough on Harry. I think he’d want his children to have a relationship with their cousins and, in time, his father and William.”

ED! has gone to Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

