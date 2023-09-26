Royals warned ‘Prince and Princess of LA’ Harry and Meghan have ‘more to come’ on family feud

There could be further royal family accusations to come from Harry and Meghan, a former royal butler claims.

Grant Harrold was a servant for the then-Prince Charles between 2004 and 2011. He is also said to have previously buttled for Prince William and his wife Kate.

However, speaking to Slingo, it seems Grant is concerned that “celebrity royals” Harry and Meghan could “lash out” at his relatives in the future.

Harry and Meghan: ‘They are royals who tried the media route. They’ve tried and it’s partly failed’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry and Meghan news

Speculating about the Sussexes’ future, Grant reflected: “I’ve always said they are celebrity royals. They are royals who tried the media route. They’ve tried and it’s partly failed.

“They are well off enough that I’m sure they don’t need to work if they don’t want to. But Harry is a doer. He is not somebody who sits there and does nothing so we will still see him out and about.”

Grant went on to suggest he could visualise Harry becoming more involved in further charity work.

He added: “It’s going to be interesting to see how they go forward from now. Are they going to risk more partnerships failing? Or will they go down the royal route where they take on patronages and get involved in more charity work and become the ‘Prince and Princess of Los Angeles’?”

Grant Harrold was a butler to Prince Charles (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Whatever approach the Duke and Duchess may take, Grant isn’t sure they will receive much public backing from Harry’s family members.

“Royals and media tend to not work,” Grant claimed. “And it annoys the royal family because they are putting stuff out there that they can’t respond to as we have seen in the past.

“The royals might think it’s quite good if Harry and Meghan take a step back and focus on unofficial royal duties. But there won’t be any endorsement or support from the monarchy.”

‘Royals might think it’s quite good if Harry and Meghan take a step back’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I think there is more to come’

Grant also indicates he feels an alleged ‘rift’ between Harry and the other royals may not yet have healed. Additionally, following the revelations in memoir Spare and the Sussexes’ Netflix series, Grant reckons there may be even more claims on the way.

The butler said: “I would like to think [Harry] has drawn a line but I think there is more to come. I think there’s a lot going on and he is having to deal with it.

“I think there’s things that have happened and only those who are there know what goes on behind closed doors so it’s one side against another.

I think he could potentially do more if he feels he has been hurt or attacked.

“From his point of view I think he could potentially do more if he feels he has been hurt or attacked. If people are being put in a corner they tend to lash out. I think this is what Harry will do if he feels that way.”

