Camilla ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s remarks about her in controversial memoir, close friend claims

In the latest Prince Harry news, his stepmother Camilla is reportedly “hurt” over his remarks about her in his tell-all memoir.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex shocked the world when he released his bombshell book, Spare, at the start of 2023. And it’s safe to say Harry did not hold back when recalling his version of events of life as a royal.

And as expected, the memoir didn’t go down too well with some people – including Camilla who has reportedly been left “hurt” over his comments.

Prince Harry news

Harry’s memoir Spare was released in January and instantly became a bestseller. Jam-packed within its 416 pages were sensational claims from alleged physical scraps with his brother William to recounting the time he lost his virginity. He even admitted to using drugs including cocaine, cannabis and psychedelics in the past.

Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts.

Several claims were also aimed at his stepmother Camilla, who will be known as Queen Camilla after she is crowned alongside her husband King Charles III at his coronation on May 6.

The dad-of-two claimed in his book that he and his brother Prince William had pleaded with their dad not to marry again. Harry also noted how he wondered if Camilla would be like a “wicked stepmother”.

Camilla ‘bothered’ by Prince Harry comments

And now, according to a close friend of Camilla, Harry’s comments have upset the 75-year-old. Speaking to The Times, Lady Lansdowne, said to be one of Camilla’s six royal companions, explained: “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts.

“But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down — least said, soonest mended.'”

What else has Harry said about Camilla?

What’s more, Harry also branded Camilla as “dangerous” during an interview with Anderson Cooper in earlier this year.

In the 60 Minutes interview Harry said: “She was the villain. She was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image. The need for her to rehabilitate her image… That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.”

Prince Harry at the coronation

Prince Harry is set to reunite with senior members of the royal family at his father’s coronation on May 6.

Both his and Meghan’s attendance at the coronation has been up in the air ever since it was announced that they were officially invited by the King. But after months of deliberation and speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance via a statement shared last week.

They also revealed that Meghan will not be attending with Prince Harry. She will instead stay at their Montecito home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Reports claim that Harry will only spend the morning of May 6 in the UK to attend the coronation ceremony. He won’t make the coronation lunch afterwards, instead heading back to California to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday.

