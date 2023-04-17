Prince Harry ‘given big boost’ at coronation as King Charles ‘trying to reconcile’ with son

Prince Harry may get a big boost at King Charles’ coronation as he won’t be sitting in the ‘cheap seats’, claims royal expert.

After much speculation, Prince Harry finally confirmed that he will be attending King Charles’ coronation last week.

But despite all of Harry’s attacks on the royal family, King Charles reportedly still calls his son ‘darling boy’ and won’t make him sit at the back during his special event on May 6.

Prince Harry may be given ‘big boost’ at the coronation

It’s recently been reported that Prince Harry may be sitting at the back during the royal event to make sure that he doesn’t steal the spotlight from King Charles‘ big day. But royal expert Robert Jobson claims that it won’t be the case at all.

I don’t think he’ll be in ‘the cheap seats’, no.

In an interview with GB News, he revealed that he doesn’t believe that Harry will be stuck in the ‘cheap seats’ because King Charles loves his sons ‘equally’.

He told Camilla Tominey: “I don’t think he’ll be in ‘the cheap seats’, no. If you’re a mum or a dad, we know that we all love our kids equally whoever they are, wherever they’ve dumped you.”

He added that King Charles will take the coronation as a golden opportunity to mend things with his son.

Robert declared: “He refers to his son Harry as my darling boy and he done that all the way. Harry acknowledges that in his books. So I think yes, he will try to have conversations with Harry I’m sure he will.”

Meghan’s absence at the coronation will be more ‘advantageous’

The expert also believes that the pair will have the chance to ‘speak more freely’ with Meghan staying at home.

Last week, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he will be returning to the UK on his own while Meghan and their two children stay at home in California. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement. It read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Robert continued: “And the fact Meghan’s not there will probably be more advantageous, at least they can speak more freely.” However, according to Robert, Prince William is ‘not very happy’ about his brother’s appearance at the coronation.

He added: “They are old enough to sort it out themselves. It’s clear that William is not very happy about it. But at the end of the day, he is sworn to the King. And if the King wants it, he should just get on with it and take orders. Make the King’s life as easy as possible.”

