King Charles pays touching tribute to sons William and Harry in new speech

King Charles paid a tribute to his sons William and Harry in a new speech ahead of his coronation.

King Charles met with officer cadets as he attended the 200th Royal Military Academy Sandhurst’s Sovereign’s Parade today. During his speech, the King spoke of his own links with Sandhurst including his two sons who were both alumni of the academy.

Charles said that his sons Harry and William have 'immense pride' in the military cadets

King Charles pays tribute to sons William and Harry

King Charles inspected the military cadets who were completing their training at the parade today. It was Charles’ first visit to the parade as King and he saw his new colours blessed and presented.

During his speech, the King recalled his own military training 50 years ago. He also mentioned the ‘immense pride’ of his two sons William and Harry as they were also alumni of the famous academy.

King Charles said: “I am so very pleased to be with you today for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade. And to share in this most special of days for those of you commissioning as future leaders of the British Army, and the Armies of our close allies.

“I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past forty-four weeks and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements, Of course, I know you would not be here without the tremendous support of your family and friends who, I am delighted to see, can join us in such numbers today.”

King Charles then went on to pay tribute to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

He added: “And, speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade.”

King Charles recalled his own experiences in military training during his speech at the parade

The King admitted he had ‘nerves’ during his own military training

The King then spoke of his own gruelling experiences during his training as he explained that he experienced ‘nerves’ and ‘self-doubt’.

He continued: “Having attended, and survived, two of the other military academies 50 years ago, I think I have some idea of the challenges which are inherent in military training.

“I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion, even the self-doubt. But despite such recollections it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship. And the humour you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you.”

