The Queen in blue, Prince Harry looks forward during engagement
Royals

Prince Harry details ‘final conversation’ with the Queen before her death in new book

Harry's new book has gone on sale in Spain

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince Harry has detailed his last conversation with the Queen in his new book, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

However, according to reports, the book went on sale in Spain in an apparent error – five days before its release in the UK.

Prince Harry looks serious in new ITV interview
Prince Harry details his final conversation with the Queen in his new book, reports claim (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry new book

HELLO! magazine has obained a copy of the Spanish book, titled En La Sombra – In The Shadow.

The publication reports that Prince Harry discusses his final conversation with his grandmother before her death in September.

Her Majesty died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

She passed away at Balmoral Castle and Harry reportedly didn’t make it time to say goodbye.

The Queen waves as Meghan and Prince Harry look on
The Queen died in September at the age of 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In his new book, Harry reportedly shares details of their final conversation just four days before her death.

HELLO! reports that Harry, who was already in the UK at the time, phoned the Queen during her Scotland break.

The pair reportedly discussed the chaos that was going on at Downing Street at the time with new prime ministers.

They also spoke about the Braemar Games, which the Queen had wanted to attend but was unable to.

The publication claims that in the book, Harry also says that he and his grandmother spoke about the “unseasonable drought” in the UK, with Harry joking the grass was like his head – “bald with patches”.

Prince Harry smiling in grey suit during engagement
Harry’s new memoir will be released next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

HELLO! reports that the book also sees Harry discussing his grandfather Prince Philip‘s death.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly begins his memoir by revealing the moment the Queen told him that Philip had died in April 2021.

He says he woke up to 32 missed calls at his American home.

Details of Harry’s tell-all memoir have been emerging this week.

In another moment from the book, revealed by the Guardian, Harry alleges that his brother Prince William ‘attacked’ him in 2019.

YouTube video player

William and Harry news

The Guardian obtained a copy of the memoir and revealed details of Harry’s claims.

Harry reportedly says William had called his wife Meghan Markle “difficult” and “abrasive”.

Read more: William and Harry’s nicknames for each other revealed as Brits share same theory over Spare

As things got heated, Harry says that William allegedly “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor”.

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, will be published on January 10. 

Will you be reading the book? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

Prince Harry The Queen

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt is on Loose Women and, in a bubble, Paddy is smiling
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt addresses soap future as he takes break from the show
Steve and Ben Shephard on Tipping Point
Tipping Point: ITV viewers fume over contestant’s behaviour last night and urge ‘never repeat that episode’
neighbours kylie comp
Tributes pour in as Neighbours legend Joan Sydney dies aged 83
Richard Madeley and James Haskell looking stern
GMB host Richard Madeley ’thrown out’ following Boxing Day bust up with son-in-law James Haskell
King Charles smirking, Prince Harry looking to the side
Prince Harry breaks silence on rumours James Hewitt is his real dad in new book
Katie Piper talking on Loose Women while Judi Love gives side eye
Loose Women hit by Ofcom complaints after backlash over Katie Piper’s ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’ remarks