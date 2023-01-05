Prince Harry details ‘final conversation’ with the Queen before her death in new book

Prince Harry has detailed his last conversation with the Queen in his new book, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

However, according to reports, the book went on sale in Spain in an apparent error – five days before its release in the UK.

Prince Harry details his final conversation with the Queen in his new book, reports claim (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry new book

HELLO! magazine has obained a copy of the Spanish book, titled En La Sombra – In The Shadow.

The publication reports that Prince Harry discusses his final conversation with his grandmother before her death in September.

Her Majesty died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

She passed away at Balmoral Castle and Harry reportedly didn’t make it time to say goodbye.

The Queen died in September at the age of 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In his new book, Harry reportedly shares details of their final conversation just four days before her death.

HELLO! reports that Harry, who was already in the UK at the time, phoned the Queen during her Scotland break.

The pair reportedly discussed the chaos that was going on at Downing Street at the time with new prime ministers.

They also spoke about the Braemar Games, which the Queen had wanted to attend but was unable to.

The publication claims that in the book, Harry also says that he and his grandmother spoke about the “unseasonable drought” in the UK, with Harry joking the grass was like his head – “bald with patches”.

Harry’s new memoir will be released next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

HELLO! reports that the book also sees Harry discussing his grandfather Prince Philip‘s death.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly begins his memoir by revealing the moment the Queen told him that Philip had died in April 2021.

He says he woke up to 32 missed calls at his American home.

Details of Harry’s tell-all memoir have been emerging this week.

In another moment from the book, revealed by the Guardian, Harry alleges that his brother Prince William ‘attacked’ him in 2019.

William and Harry news

The Guardian obtained a copy of the memoir and revealed details of Harry’s claims.

Harry reportedly says William had called his wife Meghan Markle “difficult” and “abrasive”.

Read more: William and Harry’s nicknames for each other revealed as Brits share same theory over Spare

As things got heated, Harry says that William allegedly “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor”.

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, will be published on January 10.

