Prince Harry’s biographer rants he and Meghan are acting like ‘spoilt teenagers’

A royal biographer has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of acting like "spoilt teenagers".

The royal couple have officially stepped down from their senior royal roles from today (March 31).

Angela Levin, who was Harry's biographer, has admitted she "barely recognises" the Duke of Sussex any more.

A royal biographer has accused Prince Harry and Meghan of acting like "spoilt teenagers" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has she said?

She told Tatler: "Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties.

"I see a Harry who has turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed.

"Although I barely recognise him I still believe that internally he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections."

Angela said she thought the couple would step back from royal life in a "gracious and dignified" way.

Angela thought the couple would step back from royal life in a "gracious and dignified" way (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, she said instead they decided to announce they have quit "Commonwealth country Canada for the starrier Los Angeles".

On Monday, March 30, Meghan and Harry shared a message with fans and hinted it will be their last under the Sussex Royal brand.

They wrote on their Instagram: "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.

"We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

It was recently reported that the pair are house hunting in Los Angeles and will set up home in the United States.

A source told People magazine: "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life.

"It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path."

Another source recently told the publication: "They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA too. They'll likely have houses in both places."

