The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 30th March 2020
Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post final Instagram message as Sussex Royal

They've quit royal life

By Richard Bell
Tags: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, The Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have shared a message for fans on their Instagram account and hinted it will be their last under the Sussex Royal brand.

On Monday (March 20) afternoon, the couple posted a statement that read: "Thank you to this community. For the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world."

Their last message under the Sussex Royal brand? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Meghan and Harry arrange private security as Trump refuses to foot the bill

In the caption, they told followers: "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference - as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line. Together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

View this post on Instagram

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

Please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

Meghan has already announced her first post-Megxit role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Meghan Markle 'suffered from panic attacks' over negative tabloid stories

Comment on the account, as of Monday afternoon, appeared to have been disabled.

Earlier this month, the couple completed their final engagement as senior members of the Royal Family, following their controversial decision to step back.

And the pair are already gearing up for their new life away royal duties. They are reported to have moved with baby Archie to Los Angeles and Meghan has announced her first post-Megxit job - voiceover work for a new Disney series.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Meghan Markle Prince Harry The Royal Family

Trending Articles

 Emmerdale actress Katie Hill stuns fans with incredible singing talent
Killing Eve season three release date brought forward
Man charged with murder as wife is killed during coronavirus lockdown
This Morning viewers mock show for blunder during Davina McCall’s appearance
The Chase fans accuse Jenny Ryan of 'purposely getting questions wrong' in 'awful' final
Ola and James Jordan announce baby daughter is called Ella