Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post final Instagram message as Sussex Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have shared a message for fans on their Instagram account and hinted it will be their last under the Sussex Royal brand.

On Monday (March 20) afternoon, the couple posted a statement that read: "Thank you to this community. For the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world."

Their last message under the Sussex Royal brand? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the caption, they told followers: "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference - as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line. Together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

Please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

Meghan has already announced her first post-Megxit role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Comment on the account, as of Monday afternoon, appeared to have been disabled.

Earlier this month, the couple completed their final engagement as senior members of the Royal Family, following their controversial decision to step back.

And the pair are already gearing up for their new life away royal duties. They are reported to have moved with baby Archie to Los Angeles and Meghan has announced her first post-Megxit job - voiceover work for a new Disney series.

