Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'committed to having second baby'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would like to try for another child as they start their new post-royal life, according to reports.

A source told US Weekly that they want another baby - but the couple plan to wait a few months first so they can enjoy time alone with baby Archie.

"They're still enjoying these precious early days with him," the source said of 10-month-old Archie.

"They're committed to having another baby, but don't want to put too much pressure on the situation."

Harry and Meghan say they are figuring out what kind of "contribution" they can make to the world (Credit: Splash News)

The couple have moved to California after spending time in Canada initially following their announcement in November last year that they would step down as senior royals.

They have since returned to the UK twice, as they iron out details of their new arrangement with the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan have also carried out the last of their Royal duties, before stepping down officially as senior royals today.

Harry and Meghan are self-isolating along with the rest of the population of Los Angeles (Credit: Splash News)

The impact of coronavirus on Harry and Meghan's plans

The couple took to Instagram to say they are figuring out what they will do next.

They said that the coronavirus pandemic had made the world seem "extraordinarily fragile" and they were deciding how they could best make a contribution.

Harry and Meghan reportedly fled across the US-Canada border before it was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They are now self-isolating in Los Angeles, where a strict lockdown is in place.

Harry and Meghan say they plan to become financially independent (Credit: Splash News)

They may now have to wait at least a few months for the pandemic to unfold before they can unveil the next chapter of their post-royal life to the world.

Meghan will be close to her mum

Meghan is said to have been keen to start a new life in California, where she previously lived as an actress before marrying Harry.

Los Angeles is where her mother, Doria Ragland, lives, and it is also where many of the couple's friends are.

Their plans have unleashed a minor spat over who will pay for their security.

Donald Trump took to Twitter, as he is fond of doing, to declare that the US would not be footing the bill for protection officers. "They must pay!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that their security officers from the Met Police will continue working for them, meaning the UK taxpayer is still having to pay.

