Latest claims suggest Prince Harry may well be set to drop yet more bombshells on the Royal Family with an updated version of his memoir.

According to Page Six there is more to come for his bestselling autobiography Spare.

A source alleged to the publication: “Prince Harry is planning to add at least one new chapter to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended.”

The book has already caused a huge amount of publicity for Prince Harry, who now lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their children.

Harry’s book and the family rift

Recent years has seen a huge amount of ill will between Prince Harry and his royal relatives.

Both Prince William and father King Charles have found themselves in the firing line.

Notably, Harry served up his thoughts on step-mum Camilla and detailed a physical fight with William.

It’s now been suggested that Prince Harry is hoping for an apology from his family ahead of the new monarch’s coronation in May.

However, royal sources suggest an apology is the last thing on their minds.

Meanwhile, some have even warned Harry and Meghan, 41, not to “pull any stunts” if they do attend the coronation.

Spare: Latest claims suggest more to come

While promoting the tell-all biography, Harry himself hinted at the huge amount of material he’d had to chop from the final manuscript.

The 38-year-old said: “It could have been two books, put it that way.”

He also implied that he had self-regulated the number of explosive stories he chose to write about.

Harry said: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know…

“Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

