Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left “high and dry” after what one brand expert has called the “worst PR disaster since Prince Andrew”.

Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily about the couple and how they might be feeling reading negative headlines about themselves.

And he said that he’s certain they weren’t expecting to be subjected to such “ridicule”.

Harry and Meghan left ‘high and dry’

As royal fans will remember, Prince Harry‘s book Spare was accidentally leaked ahead of its official publication date.

Early copies went on sale in Spain and were quickly translated to English.

It was then that stories about topics such as Harry’s frostbitten penis and losing his virginity made the news.

They will not have expected such ridicule and they will be licking their wounds.

Nick told us: “The leaking of the book was probably one of the worst PR disasters since Prince Andrew’s BBC interview.

“It left them high and dry and gave news outlets the opportunity to ridicule them and fact check the book in minute detail.”

He then added: “I think that this was a huge mistake and made the interviews and chat show appearances feel overshadowed and less authentic.

“They will not have expected such ridicule and they will be licking their wounds,” he claimed.

‘They’re still the winners’

However, Nick said it’s not all bad news for Meghan and Harry.

“But saying that,” he added, “they are still the winners with a book that’s outsold most books this decade.”

He added: “The publisher will have got their advance back so they are the winners both financially and in sales.”

