Prince Harry ‘WON’T receive apology from King Charles and Prince William’ ahead of Coronation

In Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex will reportedly NOT receive an apology from King Charles and Prince William ahead of the Coronation.

According to MailOnline, insiders reckon a “toxic stalemate” has arisen ahead of the new monarch’s crowning in May.

It is understood that the King’s second son has an ‘open invite’ to all royal family events, despite stepping away from royal duties.

But with a fortnight until ‘save the Coronation date’ cards are sent out, reports remain unclear about Harry’s attendance.

The news outlet quotes an anonymous source as saying: “There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family.”

‘A huge amount of ill will’: Tabloid claims Prince William apology is wanted by his brother (Credit: BBC YouTube)

The tabloid reports journalist Omid Scobie, said to be close to the Sussexes, recently indicated Harry and Meghan won’t be able to make a decision about attending until they are invited.

However, the Mail article continues by suggesting Harry wants a private apology from his father and brother.

Additionally, another source is quoted as questioning what the royals are meant to apologise for.

But yet another insider apparently believes conversations between the two sides will happen in the next few weeks.

However the source indicated there may be a long wait if the Sussexes hold on for an apology.

Prince Harry continues to make the news headlines (Credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert YouTube)

Will Charles and William apologise?

They warned: “I don’t think His Majesty is minded to apologise for anything at present. Quite the opposite. There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family.”

I hear that William has no intention whatsoever of apologising.

And another family friend is said to have added: “I hear that William has no intention whatsoever of apologising and remains incandescent, especially around the way his wife, the Princess of Wales, has been treated.”

An apology is reportedly unlikely to be coming from King Charles (Credit: Cover Images)

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

