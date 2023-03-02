Prince Harry dealt blow over claim he wants ‘apology’ from Charles and William as he and Meghan to ‘snub’ Coronation?

Prince Harry has been dealt a new blow amid claims he wants an “apology” from King Charles and Prince William ahead of the Coronation.

Last month, reports claimed that Harry wanted his father and older brother to apologise for the alleged treatment he and wife Meghan endured in the Royal Family.

It was said at the time that he wanted to have peace talks before his father’s Coronation in May.

However, now, a royal commentator has said it’s “unlikely” Charles and William will apologise.

Prince Harry and King Charles

Speaking on GB News on Thursday, royal reporter Cameron Walker said: “I have been told categorically that no invitations have gone out as of yet but it is going to be happening next week.

It’s incredibly unlikely that William and Charles are going to give Harry that apology.

“Harry and Meghan have not decided whether or not they’re going to attend the coronation as of yet.

“There are reports that Harry is demanding an apology from both King Charles and the Prince of Wales before he makes that decision.”

King Charles Coronation

He added: “It’s incredibly unlikely that William and Charles are going to give Harry that apology, in fact, from my understanding they haven’t even spoken for many months.

“It shows the state of relations or perhaps an all time low.

“It’s unlikely perhaps that we are going to see Harry and Meghan at the coronation following this news that they are having to give up Frogmore cottage as it were, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement on that.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and the Palace for comment.

This week, reports claimed that King Charles had ‘evicted’ Harry and Meghan Markle from their Frogmore Cottage home.

The couple broke their silence, as a spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Reports claim that the King is considering giving the keys to Frogmore to Prince Andrew.

