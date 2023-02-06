King Charles issued warning over Harry and Meghan’s attendance at coronation as couple ‘want apology’

King Charles has seemingly been issued a warning by a royal commentator over his coronation.

The royal expert has considered the likelihood of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the coronation.

The event is due to take place on May 6 2023 and many royals are expected to be in attendance. Two of these include Harry and Meghan.

The pair have had highly publicised friction with the Royal Family. After his book Spare was released, Harry demanded an apology from the Royal Family from the alleged way they treated Meghan.

Could Harry and Meghan attending King Charles’ coronation cause him complications? (Credit: Splash News)

Will Harry and Meghan attend?

In light of this apparent discord, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said their attendance at the coronation “will not be easy”.

But what are the chances their presence could spell serious issues?

Richard Fitzwilliams, who is a public relations consultant and commentator, has considered some of the reports related to the coronation. More specifically, he has mulled over what a Meghan and Harry attendance may look like, as rumours about the pair swirl.

“I think there is little doubt that sensitive negotiations are being carried out privately about this,” he explained. “Reports that they might include the Archbishop of Canterbury seem rather extraordinary to me.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams doesn’t think the Coronation being on Archie’s birthday will cause logistical issues for Harry and Meghan (Credit: Splash News)

Despite May 6 being the birthday of Archie, the pair’s son, Richard doesn’t believe this will result in Harry and Meghan going their separate ways for the day.

But with Harry and Meghan falling out of favour with many royalists, would their presence at the coronation cause problems?

Richard theorised: “Handling the issue of their attendance at the coronation, since they want an apology from the Palace because of the way they feel they were treated when they were senior working royals, will not be easy.”

King Charles coronation

Regardless of whether Meghan and Harry attend it, what will the King’s coronation look like? Well, for a start, Charles is expected to make a special oath. His late mother Queen Elizabeth II did the same during her ascension ceremony in 1953.

King Charles’ coronation could break tradition and be different to that of mother Elizabeth’s last century (Credit: Splash News)

Moreover, the Archbishop will anoint Charles using holy oil.

It’s an act that, this year, might demolish coronation tradition and make history. It’s reported a transparent canopy could be used for the service.

The anointment of a new monarch usually happens away from the public eye.

