Prince Harry admits ‘trouble’ he faced early in relationship with wife Meghan

He made the confession during a TV appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a little ‘trouble’ early on in their relationship, the Duke of Sussex has revealed.

A new clip from Harry’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show has been released as he took part in a quiz.

Harry’s original interview on the US talk show aired in January shortly after the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry thinking during appearance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show
Harry admitted a ‘trouble’ he and Meghan faced early in their relationship (Credit: YouTube/The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

Prince Harry and Meghan

However, this week, the show released a new clip of Harry taking on Stephen’s round of questions.

Stephen asked the Duke of Sussex a variety of questions including what his best sandwich is and what his least favourite smell is.

It got me and my wife into a lot of trouble at the beginning of our relationship.

But one question sparked Harry to reveal a “trouble” that he and Meghan faced in the early days of their romance.

Stephen asked Harry: “Harry, what is the best sandwich?”

Harry and Meghan walking hand-in-hand for royal service
Harry said he and Meghan faced ‘trouble’ with the difference between American and British terms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry on The Late Show

After a brief pause to think, Harry replied: “I would say a cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top.”

This sparked some confusion from Stephen, over the term “toastie”.

He asked Harry: “A toastie means grilled?”

Harry replied: “Yeah… in a toastie machine,” as he gestured his hands to demonstrate a toastie machine.

Stephen said: “A toastie machine? Like a panini press, that sort of thing?” to which Harry agreed.

Prince Harry pulling a face alongside Stephen Colbert on Late Show
Harry faced a round of fun questions during his appearance on the show (Credit: YouTube/The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

He said: “That’s the one yeah. I have to be so careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the Britishisms, it’s very different.”

Harry added: “It got me and my wife into a lot of trouble at the beginning of our relationship.”

Harry and Stephen then went through different terms which Americans and Brits say differently.

Giving one example, Harry said: “Horse riding or horseback riding. Where else are you going to ride the horse?” prompting laughter from the audience.

YouTube video player

Elsewhere in the interview, Stephen asked Harry to name one thing he owns that he “should really throw out”.

Harry admitted: “Ripped boxer shorts. I don’t want to let them go.”

Harry also revealed he believes humans “come back as animals” after death, and said he would like to come back as an elephant.

