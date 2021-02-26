An interview between Prince Harry and James Corden aired last night in America.

In the fun episode of James’ The Late Late Show, the Prince and presenter enjoyed tea as well as an obstacle course.

And Harry even had a quick toilet break at the original The Prince of Bel Air mansion.

But the interview reportedly hasn’t gone down well with the Palace nor the Queen.

It apparently didn’t coordinate with Her Majesty, who has just encouraged the public to get the COVID-19 jab.

Prince Harry opened up about moving to America (Credit: YouTube)

Has Prince Harry upset the Queen?

An insider source has said that his headline grabbing antics with James are ‘unhelpful’.

In fact, the source told the Mail Online: “This blurring of the lines doesn’t help anyone.

“When the Queen speaks like this it is her message that should be heard without other distractions. This lack of coordination is unhelpful.”

Indeed, Harry’s cheery appearance came on the same day that the Queen conducted an engagement about the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Queen said her jab didn’t hurt at all (Credit: YouTube)

What did The Queen say about the vaccine?

Speaking to multiple senior health officials, Queen Elizabeth II praised their efforts.

Her Majesty urged other people to consider getting the jab.

She said: “Once you’ve had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important and as far as I could make out it was quite harmless.

The Queen has spoken to health officials leading the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine across the four nations of the UK. Her Majesty heard about the vital importance of ensuring all communities have access to the vaccine, and shared her own experience. pic.twitter.com/Cululfsh4y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 25, 2021

“It was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine.

“And the jab—it didn’t hurt at all.”

Harry and Meghan left the UK for California (Credit: SplashNews)

She then claimed: “It is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine, they ought to think about other people rather than themselves.”

During Harry’s time with James, Meghan Markle even made an impromptu cameo.

Here she joked that they’d moved house enough, and revealed her secret nickname for Harry – ‘Haz’.

What did Prince Harry say about The Crown?

Elsewhere Harry appeared to defend Netflix’s The Crown.

He said: “I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife.

“That [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will.

“But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

What’s more, both Harry and Meghan have sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview special.

It is set to air in the US on March 7, and has sparked a bidding war with British television networks.

