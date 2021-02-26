Prince Harry has opened up in a tell-all chat with James Corden about stepping back from royal duties and his new life in the US.

The Duke of Sussex gave the interview with James for his The Late Late Show as the pair toured Los Angeles on an open air bus with afternoon tea.

Harry made a string of revelations during the candid chat, from knowing wife Meghan Markle was “the one” to their son Archie’s first word.

Here’s the top moments from the appearance.

Harry opened up to James during the chat (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry and James Corden chat: Meghan’s touching nickname for husband

Harry and Meghan are no strangers to showing their affectionate side towards each other to the public.

During Harry’s appearance, royal fans discovered the Duchess of Sussex’s sweet nickname for her hubby – Haz.

In a brief appearance, Meghan popped up to speak with James on FaceTime.

James FaceTimed Meghan alongside Harry (Credit: YouTube)

She asked her husband: “Haz, how’s your tour going?”

James quipped: “Haz, I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now.”

Harry replied: “Well you’re not my wife…”

Meghan calls her husband “Haz” (Credit: YouTube)

Cuteness alert: Archie’s first word

Even though Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, one, hasn’t been seen much in public, when he has he’s definitely stole fans’ hearts.

During the chat, Harry revealed his little boy’s first word was “crocodile”.

The proud dad said: “My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he’s got the most amazing personality.

“He’s already putting two, three words together, he’s already singing songs. His first word was ‘crocodile’. Three syllables.”

Harry said Archie’s first word was “crocodile” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s sweet gift for great-grandson Archie

The Duke also revealed the Queen sent Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

He told James: “Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker.

“She sent us a waffle maker for Archie so, breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it.

“Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says ‘waffle’.”

How adorable.

The Queen bought Archie a waffle maker for Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It was stepping back rather than stepping down”

Meanwhile, Harry also spoke about he and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal life last year.

He admitted: “It was never walking away, it was stepping back, rather than stepping down.

“It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health.

“I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here.”

Harry insisted he and Meghan “never walked away” from their duties (Credit: YouTube)

He added: “But we never walked away. And as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.

“I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it’s going to be the same thing.”

How Harry knew Meghan was “the one”

Things also turned to romance in the chat as Harry opened up about knowing Meghan was “the one”.

The Duke admitted: “The second date, I was starting to think, wow, this is pretty special.

“It wasn’t so much where we went, it was just the way that we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company.”

Harry opened up about knowing Meghan was “the one” (Credit: YouTube)

Harry’s thoughts on The Crown

James also asked Harry about Netflix series The Crown, which has been criticised for blending fact with fiction.

Appearing to defend the show, Harry said: “They don’t pretend to be news, it’s fictional but it’s loosely based on the truth.

“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but, loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.

“I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself.”

