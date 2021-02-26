Prince Harry and James Corden have sparked huge conversation with their interview, including a comment from Piers Morgan.

The Duke of Sussex spoke with James about stepping back from royal duties and life in California as they toured around Los Angeles on an open air bus.

However, Piers – who is no stranger to criticising Harry and Meghan Markle – shared his thoughts on the interview on Twitter.

Harry opened up to James Corden in the interview (Credit: YouTube)

What did Piers say about Prince Harry and James’ interview?

Piers tweeted: “Loved Harry’s private interview on a Hollywood bus with James Corden.

“Touching private revelations, stoic defence of Netflix for trashing his family, & fully justified attack on the UK press for forcing him to quit royal duty & live in a California mansion.

“Can’t wait for Oprah!”

What did fans say?

Piers’ followers were divided in the comments section, with many telling Piers to stop criticising the royal.

One person said: “Let him live his life how he wants, you’re obsessed.”

Another even wrote: “Continuing with the bullying @piersmorgan.”

A third tweeted: “Piers you really are obsessed with them just let them be.”

Meanwhile, others agreed with Piers’ opinions.

Piers mocked Harry over the interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One added: “Loving the sarcasm Piers and I agree with you.”

Another commented: “How can I best protect my privacy?

“Hmmm I know, I’ll drive around LA with James Corden in an open top bus and talk about Granny’s waffle maker. Beyond belief.”

During the chat, Meghan made a brief appearance and revealed her sweet nickname for Harry.

As James FaceTimed the former actress, she asked her hubby: “Haz, how’s your tour going?”

Meghan made a brief appearance in the chat (Credit: YouTube)

What happened between Harry and James during the interview?

James quipped: “Haz, I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now.”

However, Harry replied: “Well you’re not my wife…”

Meanwhile, Harry also revealed cute details on son Archie including his first word being “crocodile”.

In addition, he said the Queen bought her great-grandson a waffle maker for Christmas.

