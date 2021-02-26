The Queen spoke about the coronavirus vaccine this week as she urged the public to “think about other people” and have the jab.

Her Majesty, who received the first dose of the vaccine alongside husband Prince Philip last month, made her comments in a video call.

The Queen, 94, spoke with health leaders delivering the Covid vaccine across the UK.

What did the Queen say about the vaccine?

Asked about her experience with the jab, the Queen said: “Once you’ve had the vaccine you have a feeling that you’re protected.

“Which I think is very important. And as far as I could make it out it was quite harmless.

“It was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who’ve been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. It didn’t hurt at all.”

She added: “It’s difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves.”

What did Piers say?

Good Morning Britain host Piers shared a newspaper front page about the Queen’s comments.

He wrote on Twitter: “WOW… The Queen shames anti-vaxxers. Well said, Your Majesty.”

His tweet sparked a huge debate, with many agreeing with Piers and the Queen.

One said: “Well done Your Majesty.”

Another added: “The Queen has spoken. Now all you anti-vaxxers hush.”

However, one replied: “It is a personal choice on having it, I won’t be shamed by anybody for my own personal choices about my body.”

Another wrote: “She hasn’t shamed me at all, it is still a big no from me.”

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, had their first dose of the jab.

The couple received the vaccine by a doctor from the Royal Household at Windsor Castle.

A statement said: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”

Meanwhile, a palace source has said: “Her Majesty decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination.”

They added that it had been made public “to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation”.

