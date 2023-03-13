Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle have been dealt another blow ahead of the King’s upcoming Coronation.

It has been reported that their children – Archie and Lilibet – haven’t been invited to the historic event, which will take place in May.

Harry and Meghan have been dealt a blow regarding their kids (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle dealt another blow

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dealt yet another huge blow ahead of the upcoming coronation in May.

Harry and Meghan have been invited to the historic event – however, their children haven’t…yet.

According to reports, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet are yet to receive their invitations – and it’s unclear if they will either.

According to sources who have spoken to The Telegraph, Archie and Lilibet are reportedly being considered too young to attend the ceremony.

They’re not the only royal youngsters with question marks over their attendance, though.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also reportedly debating whether or not they should bring Prince Louis to the event.

Louis, five, previously attended the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations last summer. However, he was absent from her funeral last September.

Archie is now a prince (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Archie and Lilibet handed royal titles

The latest news about Archie and Lilibet comes after they were officially handed royal titles last week.

Lilibet was christened recently in LA.

During the ceremony, she was referred to as Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to People, a spokesperson for the couple said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

Lilibet and Archie received their royal titles when their grandfather, Charles, became King last year.

According to the BBC, Buckingham Palace confirmed that their website “will now be updated in due course” to showcase their new titles.

They are referred to as Master and Miss at the moment.

Harry and Meghan could be in for an awkward time at the Coronation (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan to receive ‘cold shoulder’?

In other Prince Harry and Meghan news, the Sussexes could be in for an awkward time at the coronation in May.

According to reports, Harry‘s relatives won’t be making plans with him or his wife during their trip to the UK for the historic event.

Members of the Royal Family would reportedly prefer if Sussexes are seated away from them during the ceremony too.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a friend of the family said: “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’.”

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them,” they then continued.

If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”

The Sussexes have yet to confirm their attendance at the ceremony.

