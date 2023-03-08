Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s children, Archie and Lilibet, have been given royal titles.

The daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was recently christened in LA and referred to as ‘Princess Lilibet’.

A spokesperson for the couple told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

Lilibet, one, and Archie, three, received their Prince and Princess titles when their grandfather King Charles became King.

According to the BBC, Buckingham Palace confirmed that their website “will now be updated in due course” to showcase the new titles.

At the moment, they are referred to as Master and Miss.

It’s been reported that the Sussexes want their children to be able to decide whether they keep their titles or not.

Archie and Lilibet gained the right to the titles of Prince and Princess when King Charles acceded to the throne following the Queen’s death.

The rules regarding the titles of royal children were set out by King George V in 1917.

In 2021, Meghan spoke about Archie not having a title in her Oprah Winfrey interview.

At the time, she said: “They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

This left Oprah shocked, as she replied: “What?”

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has branded the situation a “complex matter” due to the ongoing alleged ‘rift’.

He told GB News: “With reference to Archie and Lili’s titles, they were automatically due them by the 1917 letters patent from George V.

“This was supposedly something that would happen automatically, equally of course. It’s up to each individual monarch and there was some speculation that this might not happen.

It’s all a rather complex matter because obviously, there is a deep rift in the Royal Family.

“Now there’s also the issue of whether or not the Sussexes want Archie and Lili to use them. Obviously they want to give them the option.

“It’s all a rather complex matter because obviously, there is a deep rift in the Royal Family. We don’t know whether in fact Harry and Meghan will be attending the Coronation.

“This at least, makes absolutely clear that both Archie and Lili will have the Prince and Princess titles. If they want to use them which is of course somewhat ironic since their parents cannot use the HRH title.”

