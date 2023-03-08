The christening of Lilibet Diana took place last week and royals were reportedly absent from the ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet, one, was christened on March 3.

Prince Harry and Meghan are also proud parents to their son Archie, three.

Confirming the christening, a spokesperson for the couple told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles the Rev John Taylor.”

King Charles and Camilla were reportedly absent from Lilibet’s christening (Credit: Splash News)

Inside Lilibet christening which royals ‘snubbed’

A source also claimed to the publication that many of Prince Harry’s family members were invited to the occasion but didn’t attend.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for the palace and Harry and Meghan for comment.

I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3.

According to the insider, Meghan and Harry extended invites to King Charles, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate.

The source also reported that the 20-30 guests included Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Lilibet’s godfather Tyler Perry. Tyler let the Sussexes stay in his LA home in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently ‘evicted’ from Frogmore Cottage (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore ‘eviction’

Prince Harry and Meghan‘s alleged christening invites come after they were reportedly ‘evicted’ from their Frogmore Cottage home.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was gifted to the couple by the Queen after their wedding in 2018.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

According to OK! Magazine, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into the home.

A source told the publication: “The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over. They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway.

“[Eugenie and Jack] went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California. They took over some small personal belongings left in the property. They were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California.”

King Charles’ Coronation takes place in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King’s Coronation

Elsewhere, the King is getting prepared for his Coronation in May but it remains unclear if Meghan and Harry will attend.

Charles’ Coronation will take place on May 6, the same day Harry and Meghan’s son Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday.

Reports claim that Harry and Meghan have received “correspondence” about the Coronation from the King’s office.

However, it’s not yet been confirmed if they’ll attend.

Although, Charles has reportedly offered an ‘olive branch’ to the couple as the King has told them they can stay at Frogmore Cottage if they accept the invitation.

Read more: King Charles and Camilla supported as they’re met with boos during joint engagement

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.