King Charles and Camilla supported as they’re met with boos during joint engagement

Charles and Camilla have been supported by royal fans as they were met with boos during a joint engagement today (Tuesday, March 7).

The King and Queen Consort were visiting Colchester when they encountered anti-monarchy protestors.

Charles and Camilla booed at joint engagement

Today saw Camilla and Charles attend a joint engagement in Colchester.

The King and Queen Consort were there to mark its newly awarded city status.

Colchester was awarded city status as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations last year.

Large crowds of royal fans gathered to welcome the King and Queen Consort to their city.

However, anti-monarchist protestors – stirred up by Piers Corbyn – were also present.

The King and Queen Consort were met with a mixture of cheers and boos as they went to visit the city library.

They were met by Dermot O’Leary and Frank Cottrell Boyce outside the library – before heading in.

They also met volunteers for Age UK during their visit.

Royal fans show their support for Charles and Camilla

Despite some boos, royal fans were keen to show their support for Charles and Camilla.

Many took to Twitter to react to their trip to Colchester today.

“I have to say, the King and Queen Consort are always a very good double act!” one royal fan tweeted.

“I was a big concerned about the public reaction to King Charles and Queen Camilla when her late Majesty passed, but I must say, they’ve done a superb job and therefore richly deserve our support,” another said.

“Lovely to see such a warm welcome & such happy smiling faces. Our King & Queen are popular,” a third wrote.

“Lovely to see them. The Queen looks lovely,” another gushed.

King offers olive branch to Harry and Meghan

In other royal news, King Charles has reportedly offered an olive branch to his estranged son and daughter-in-law.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Charles had invited Harry and Meghan to his coronation.

A spokeperson said that the Sussexes had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation”.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” they added.

Now, the King has reportedly offered them accommodation too – provided that they accept the invite.

According to the Daily Mail, the King will allow Harry and Meghan to stay at Frogmore in May if they make the journey over.

It comes after he evicted them from Frogmore Cottage last week.

It is believed that the King chose to evict them following comments Harry made about the Royal Family in his new book, Spare.

