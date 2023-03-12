Harry and Meghan ‘issued warning over royals’ behaviour at Coronation’ as they face getting ‘cold shoulder’

In Harry and Meghan latest news, the Sussexes reportedly might not receive a very warm welcome at the Coronation.

According to reports, Harry‘s relatives are unlikely to be making plans with him or his wife during their trip to the UK.

Furthermore, it is claimed other members of the royal family might prefer it if the Duke and Duchess are seated way away from them during the ceremony itself at Westminster Abbey.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation? (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Harry and Meghan latest news

An insider reportedly even suggested to the tabloid there are hopes both will be “seated in Iceland” if they attend.

A friend of the family reportedly told the MailOnline: “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’

Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them.

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”

The Coronation of King Charles III will occur on May 6 at Westminster Abbey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will Harry and Meghan be at the Coronation?

Speculation continues to swirl as to whether Harry and Meghan will turn up to the celebrations from their home of California.

Additionally, reports have pondered what role the couple will perform and where they might reside during their stay.

Although the lease on their Frogmore Cottage is said to expire at the end of this month, it is believed that is where they will lodge if they visit.

Furthermore, numerous reports claims they will not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation. It is not yet not known whether they may participate in other events around the landmark event.

However, with their son Archie’s fourth birthday falling on the same day – May 6 – Harry and Meghan could very well spend part of the day with him.

Neither Archie nor Lilibet are tipped to attend the Coronation of their grandfather King Charles, however.

ED! has approached representatives for the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Harry and Meghan invited to the Coronation?

A spokesperson for the couple recently confirmed that Harry and Meghan had received “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office.

A statement read: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.

Read more: Inside how Harry and Meghan’s relationship the with royals went so wrong after Megxit

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The King’s Coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. Many members of the Royal Family will be in attendance.

Charles became King in September 2022 following the death of the Queen, who was 96 years old.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.