Inside how Harry and Meghan’s relationship the with royals went so wrong after Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in July 2016. Less than four years later, Harry – who had been fifth in line to the throne when he went on a first date with Suits actress Meghan – stepped away from royal duties.

Since ‘Megxit’ in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained in the headlines. Speculation about their relationship with members of the royal family has swirled around the couple constantly. And, while royal commitments may have diminished, the media limelight has not.

Tabloid teases of tensions have been ever present. And even before the couple were married in May 2018 there were claims about fallings-out over wedding preparations – allegedly including tears over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

And it wasn’t too long after this that tales of ‘rifts’ between Harry and his brother Prince William began to emerge. Just before Archie’s birth, March 2019 saw reports of the joint operation between the royal siblings splitting as Harry and Meghan set up their own household.

But a clearer break became evident to the general public at the start of the new decade when ‘Megxit‘ took hold.

Harry and Meghan timeline: 2020

January 2020 – Harry and Meghan rock the royals by announcing their wish to step back from senior roles, become financially independent and spend more time in the US.

Following many days of discussions, their hope of no longer being working royals was granted. As part of the deal they had to forfeit their HRH titles.

March 2020 – The Sussexes moved to California.

August 2020 – Finding Freedom was published. Among the claims contained in the biography by Omid Scobie were depictions of interactions between the two princes. These included details of advice offered by William on Harry marrying Meghan. Neither of the Sussexes were interviewed for the book, it was claimed.

September 2020 – Netflix – which streams royal soap The Crown – announces Meghan and Harry have signed a multi-year deal to produce content for the platform.

Harry and Meghan timeline: 2021

February 2021 – Amid legal action wins for both Harry and Meghan from the Mail on Sunday it was announced the Sussexes were to be parents once again.

The day after that their unprecedented interview with Oprah Winfrey was also confirmed.

And within another week Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan‘s royal departure is a permanent one. This meant they will lose their royal patronages.

Then, in a subsequent appearance on US TV in The Late Late Show, Harry indicated the British press had been affecting his wellbeing. He stated this was one motivation for ‘Megxit’ – as well as a desire to ‘protect’ his family.

March 2021 – A report in The Times reported allegations of bullying made by former staff of the Sussexes. Buckingham Palace said it was “very concerned” and would launch an investigation.

The bombshell Oprah interview was broadcast on March 7. Claims were made about Charles’ parenting and Harry also indicated there was “space” between him and his brother.

It was also alleged Charles wasn’t taking his son’s calls and had cut him off financially.

Harry and Meghan timeline: 2022

April 2022 – Harry claimed during an interview that he had visited the Queen. This was in order to ensure she was “protected and got the right people around her,” he said. The Sussexes were in Europe during her final days in September. But Harry didn’t make it to Balmoral in time to say goodbye. Allegations also flew about suggesting Meghan had been ‘banned’.

December 2022 – The Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries dropped at the start of the month.

Among the more eye-opening revelations contained within were claims about the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into the royals, how William ‘screamed’ at his brother over ‘Megxit’, and further claims about the ‘leaking’ of stories by royals to the press.

Neither Charles, William nor any other members of the royal family have commented on any of the claims. But courtiers and correspondents have indicated the royals’ displeasure in a series of off-record briefings.

Harry and Meghan timeline: 2023

January 2023 – Spare was published on January 10. Ahead of the publication of his memoir, Harry conducted interviews on both sides of the Atlantic.

Among his claims were one that he “would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back”.

He also said: “I want a family, not an institution”.

Harry also alleged that “certain members” of his family were “in the bed” with the press to “rehabilitate their image”.

When it comes to the book itself, any number of the claims contained within may have strained relations.

These included allegations that his father claimed ‘his job was done’ following Harry’s birth. It was also claimed Harry’s role as ‘spare’ was to ensure his brother could have an organ transplant or blood transfusion if needed.

Harry also claimed rumours about his paternity was joked about by Charles, which Harry considered “poor taste”.

There were references to his previous drug use and he also wrote that his brother and Kate suggested he wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party which resulted in headlines in 2005.

Furthermore, Harry likened meeting Camilla for the first time to “getting an injection” and claimed she “sacrificed” him “on her personal PR altar” to improve her own public image.

Additionally, conjecture concerning whether the Sussexes will attend King Charles’ Coronation in May has also rumbled on since the start of the year.

