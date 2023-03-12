Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘relieved as she no longer has to curtsy to Meghan due to title change’

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is reportedly ‘relieved’ that she no longer has to curtsy for Meghan Markle.

After King Charles III chose to promote brother Prince Edward to the Duke of Edinburgh, his wife, Sophie, also received a title change.

Reports claim that the 58-year-old, previously the Countess of Wessex, was duty-bound to curtsy to Meghan and Harry before as they ‘outranked’ her.

However, insiders have now said Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is ‘relieved’ to have received this new title which changes her status.

“Sophie is relieved,” a family friend told Mail on Sunday. “She no longer has to curtsy to someone in the family who has not only left Royal duties, but has spent the past three years criticising the institution that Sophie works so hard to support.”

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s new title

King Charles gave Prince Edward the title for his 59th birthday earlier this week.

A statement from the palace said: “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’ 59th birthday.

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

Edward and Sophie have since visited Edinburgh when they attended an engagement to mark the first year of the conflict in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, it is still to be confirmed whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending King Charles’ Coronation.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry announced the pair have received an invitation to the lavish three-day event. However, they refused to confirm or deny whether they would be attending.

King Charles Coronation

Their spokesperson said: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

It has also been reported that the couple’s two children – three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet – were not invited.

A royal source for the Sunday Telegraph has suggested the children are ‘very young’.

However, Prince George may have a larger role for the May ceremony.

Royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop claimed the Coronation will also focus on the monarch’s direct line of successors.

This includes Prince William and Prince George, who are first and second in line to the throne.

