Prince George will be a focus of King Charles’ coronation as it will draw attention to the line of succession, a royal historian has claimed.

King Charles has been preparing to be crowned at his very special event on May 6.

But according to the royal expert, not all eyes will fall on him as his coronation. Royal fans will also see Prince William and Prince George play a significant role.

Prince George and Prince William may take the spotlight at the event (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George to take centre stage at King Charles’ coronation

King Charles‘ coronation will take place on Sunday May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The historic ceremony will see the King be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

But while the emphasis will be on King Charles during his special event, William and George are also expected to take the spotlight.

They want to keep it focused on that line of succession. So we are going to see a lot of camera shots of Charles, of William, of George.

Royal historian, Dr Tessa Dunlop claimed that King Charles’ coronation will also focus on the monarch’s direct line of successors.

This includes Prince William and Prince George, who are first and second in line to the throne.

The ceremony is set to focus on the monarch’s direct line of succession (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Focus’ on that line of succession’

Tessa appeared on Mail+’s Palace Confidential to discuss the roles the royal family will play in the event.

Speaking on the show, she claimed: “They want to keep it focused on that line of succession. ”

Prince George is second in line to the throne and is also set to become the next Prince of Wales.

This means that he will be seen multiple times during the historic event.

Tessa also added: “So we are going to see a lot of camera shots of Charles, of William, of George.”

