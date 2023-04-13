Prince Harry admits ‘it’s a truly sad day’ in new message following coronation news

Prince Harry, who recently confirmed he’ll attend the coronation next month, has been left saddened as he paid tribute to Bryn Parry following his death.

Bryn, who made a life-changing difference to veterans with his charity Help for Heroes, has sadly died. In a Twitter post, the Duke of Sussex’s heartbreaking statement was revealed. He said that ‘it’s a truly sad day’.

Prince Harry was left devastated over the news of Help for Heroes co-founder Bryn Parry’s death (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry shares new message following coronation news

Co-founder of the Wiltshire-based veterans charity Help for Heroes, Bryn Parry, sadly died recently. Bryn and his wife Emma founded the charity in 2007 after learning about veterans’ struggles to access rehabilitation treatment.

Today is truly a sad day for the military community.

Prince Harry was devastated by the news and shared his condolences in a statement by his own veterans charity the Invictus Games Foundation.

The prince’s charity paid tribute to Bryn in a Twitter post. They captioned it: “Bryn Parry, co-founder of UK charity @HelpforHeroes has died.”

They added: “Together with his wife, Bryn was responsible for changing the landscape of support for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in the UK.”

Prince Harry penned a tribute to Bryn Parry following his coronation announcement (Credit: Cover Images)

The Duke of Sussex claims ‘its a truly sad day’

Alongside the post, the Invictus Games Foundation also shared a message from Prince Harry, who called Bryn’s death a ‘truly sad day for the military community’. Harry also thanked Bryn for his service and for the lives he ‘saved’.

He said: “Today is truly a sad day for the military community as we bid farewell to a man who, alongside his wife, completely transformed the UK charity sector for the benefit of those who have served. His vision, determination and brilliance provided a lifeline for thousands of veterans, as well their families, when they needed it most. Those that come after him will always be better off because of his actions.”

He also added: “Bryn Parry, we salute you! Thank you from all of us for the lives saved, the support given, and the community inspired. Your legacy lives on through Help For Heroes. Our love and respect will remain with your family.”

The heartbreaking news came after Prince Harry announced that he will be attending King Charles‘ coronation alone. Buckingham Palace revealed the news in a statement yesterday. It read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.”

The statement also revealed that Meghan Markle will be staying at home with their children Archie and Lilibet. The statement added: “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

