Prince William interrupts Easter break as he admits he’s ‘deeply saddened’ over death

In Prince William news, the royal has paid tribute to Bryn Parry, founder of veterans’ charity Help for Heroes.

Mr Parry died yesterday (Wednesday April 12) following pancreatic cancer, the charity said. On Twitter on Wednesday evening, William hailed Mr Parry “a life-affirming and inspirational man”.

Prince William has paid tribute to late Help for Heroes charity founder Bryn Parry (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince William news

The prince wrote on social media he was “deeply sad to hear that Bryn Parry has passed away”.

He went on to hail Mr Parry’s work with the charity for making “a difference to so many and his legacy will be its continuing impact”. The tweet from the Waleses’ joint account was signed off with a ‘W’, indicating the message was from William.

Within hours the post picked up thousands of engagements, with moved supporters also expressing their condolences in the comments.

Prince William is “deeply sad” Mr Parry has died (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘A wonderful man’

“Sad news. RIP,” one respondent wrote, including a praying emoji. Another person added: “Devastating news. A wonderful man.”

“Sorry to hear, he’s left a huge legacy,” sympathised a third.

Meanwhile, someone else replied as if addressing Mr Parry, saying: “Rest easy Sir, and thank you for all your incredible work.” Someone else responded: “Sorry to hear such sad news, may he rest in peace.

Bryn was such an amazing man and has left a fabulous legacy.

“Bryn was such an amazing man and has left a fabulous legacy, my condolences to Bryn’s family and friends.” And a fifth person contributed: “Without you, military veterans would not get the supply the desperately needed.”

Another added: “Bryn was an amazing bloke. With Emma he changed the lexicon of service charities. Was great to work with him to help wounded and sick veterans through @skillforce. Sad news indeed.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also paid tribute to Mr Parry.

Help for Heroes founders Bryn Parry and Emma Parry receive OBEs in November 2010 (Credit: The Royal Family YouTube)

‘A humanitarian desire to do something’

Mr Parry, a cartoonist after leaving the Royal Green Jackets, originally hoped to raise £10,000 for wounded veterans with a cycle ride with wife Emma.

However, within three years, they had raised £50m. The couple, from Downton near Salisbury, received OBEs at Buckingham Palace in November 2010.

Meanwhile, in that same year Mr Parry reflected on how the public view issues concerning veterans. He said at the time: “The problem was, people were concerned about the politics and the rights and wrongs of the wars.

“We said it’s not about the rights and wrongs of war, it’s about a 22-year-old boy who’s had his legs blown off. That allowed people to get behind the movement. It’s just been a humanitarian desire to do something, and not stand around and feel helpless.”

Read more: William and Kate tipped to ‘continue Queen’s very sweet’ tradition with Zara and Mike

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.