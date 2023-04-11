William and Kate tipped to ‘continue Queen’s very sweet’ tradition with Zara and Mike

William and Kate are predicated to continue the Queen’s tradition of travelling to the Scottish highlands for the summer with Zara and Mike Tindall.

The royal family would often escape to the Queen‘s favourite Scottish residence Balmoral Castle. But will the family keep the Queen’s beloved tradition following her heartbreaking death?

Prince William and Kate would often visit the Queen at her favourite Scottish getaway Balmoral Castle (Credit: Splash News)

William and Kate and Zara and Mike will continue the Queen’s tradition

The royal family would regularly spend time at the Queen’s Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, together. It’s even said to be one of the late Queen’s favourite residences and she would visit every year in the summer.

It’s where the Queen was said to relax and be able to spend time with her family away from the public eye. The family would often take walks, picnics and horse rides in the Scottish estate. The residence is also where the Queen spent her final moments before she died on September 8, 2022.

In an interview with Luxury Cottages, former royal butler Grant Harrold claimed that the private estate is home to some of the “best memories” for the royals. Taking about Princess Eugenie‘s confession that some of her “happiest moments” were at Balmoral, Grant added: “Eugenie is quite right. The Queen used to say that Balmoral was home to some of the best memories for the royal family. And the staff too. For me, some of my best memories are at the estate, Birkall and Balmoral Castle.”

Grant also recalled a time where the Queen taught Eugenie and Beatrice to horse ride at the beloved family home. He then claimed: “There’s famous footage where you can see the Queen teaching Eugenie and Beatrice how to horse ride. The Queen is very much leading and in charge of this, it’s very sweet.”

William, Kate, Zara and Mike are predicted to continue to visit the Queen’s Scottish residence Balmoral Castle (Credit: Cover Images)

Balmoral Castle is a ‘jewel in the crown of the British Royal family’

But will the traditions continue following the Queen’s death? According to the butler, William, Kate, Zara and Mike will keep the Queen’s tradition of visiting Balmoral Castle very much alive. He claims that Balmoral will “always be a jewel in the crown of the British Royal family”.

Yes, I think all of them will continue to travel there. They share the same love for Scotland as the Queen.

Grant also added: “Will these traditions continue with the next generation of children with William and Kate, Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara and Mike Tindall? Yes, I think all of them will continue to travel there. They share the same love for Scotland as the Queen. Which is why I think Balmoral will always be a jewel in the crown of the British Royal family.”

Read more: Prince Louis makes Easter Sunday debut as he joins William, Kate, George and Charlotte

So do you think William, Kate, Zara and Mike will continue the Queen’s tradition? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.