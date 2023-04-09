Prince Louis and Kate at Easter Sunday church service
Prince Louis made his Easter Sunday debut today alongside his parents and siblings.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual Easter Sunday service with their three children.

Alongside Louis, four, was Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, as the family arrived at St George’s Chapel.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate at Easter Sunday church
William and Kate arriving at church on Easter Sunday with their three kids (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Prince Louis at Easter Sunday church service

This was Louis’ first time joining his parents and older siblings at the church service, which the royals attend every year.

Prince Louis looked adorable in a suit jacket with a shirt and tie, light blue shorts, socks and shoes. He clutched mum Kate’s hand as she wowed in a blue coat dress and matching hat.

Meanwhile, George looked smart in a suit while Charlotte wore a black coat dress with blue tights. She also had her hair styled with a matching blue ribbon.

She was holding dad William‘s hand as they walked into the church.

Prince Louis holding hands with Kate at Easter Sunday church service
Louis made his Easter Sunday church debut today (Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Royal fans loved seeing little Louis joining his parents and siblings for the serivce for the first time.

One person said on Twitter: “Prince Louis growing up so fast!” Another person added: “Prince Louis is so cute.”

Another wrote: “Prince Louis looks very smart as he makes his Easter debut. The Wales family seem to be matching (once again) and this time also with The King and Queen.”

King Charles and the Queen Consort were in attendance, with Camilla also opting to wear blue.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice also attended with their husbands.

William and Kate with George and Charlotte at Easter 2022 service
William and Kate at last year’s Easter service which Louis didn’t attend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, there’s been much speculation over whether Louis will attend the King’s coronation next month. The coronation will take place on May 6.

However, many are wondering whether Louis will attend alongside his siblings. Prince George is set to take on a big role in the ceremony. He will be one of the King’s Pages of Honour.

Prince Louis looks very smart as he makes his Easter debut.

Charlotte is also expected to attend the big day with William and Kate. According to reports, George, Charlotte and Louis will all enjoy a “big public moment”.

King Charles’ coronation

According to the Mirror, the trio will make an appearance on the palace balcony during the celebrations.

Read more: Prince George will spark ‘worldwide interest’ with coronation role amid William and Kate’s ‘enormous care’

The publication claims that only 15 royals will appear on the balcony, and these will be ‘working royals’ only. This comes after reports the King is planning on slimming down the monarchy. Plans seen by the Mirror reportedly show Charlotte and Louis joining George and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on the balcony.

What do you think of Louis’ outfit for church today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

