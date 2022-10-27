Prince Harry will release his book very soon, it has been revealed today (Thursday, October 27).

The tell-all memoir, titled Spare, was meant to be published this autumn.

However, Harry reportedly got “cold feet” after his grandmother the Queen‘s death.

This momentary wobble led to the book’s publication date being pushed back.

Harry’s new book has a release date (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry book release date

The tell-all memoir of Prince Harry is set to be released in just a couple of months, it has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex’s new book will be released on January 10, 2023, according to his publishers Penguin Random House.

Their official Twitter page announced today: “We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023.”

The book was originally meant to be published later this year.

The memoir will be Harry’s debut book. He was helped by writer Pulitzer Prize winner, JR Moehringer.

The new book will provide an “intimate and heartfelt” first-hand account of Harry’s life.

It’s believed that it will focus on seismic moments in his life, including the death of his mother, Diana, his marriage to Meghan Markle, and his exit from life as a working royal.

Harry himself has described the book as being a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for comment.

Harry reportedly wanted to make some last-minute changes to his book (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry making last-minute changes to his memoir?

It was recently reported that Harry was making a last-ditch effort to make some changes to his memoir before its publication.

According to some reports last month, Harry was in the process of re-writing sections of his book.

His rewrites came amid reported fears that the finished product may not go down well following Her Majesty’s death.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source said: “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works.

“He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.”

The source then continued, saying: “There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections changed now. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes.”

Meghan and Harry have apparently been dealt a blow by Netflix (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Sussex dealt blow by Netflix?

It has also been reported recently that Harry and Meghan have been dealt a blow by Netflix.

It has been claimed recently that their upcoming documentary has been postponed.

The documentary is apparently set to make some explosive revelations about the royals and their lives.

However, following the Queen’s death, Netflix has received some backlash regarding the fifth season of The Crown.

As a result, the streaming giants have reportedly opted to postpone Harry and Meghan’s documentary until the furore dies down.

“They’re [Harry and Meghan] rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told Deadline.

The source also then went on to claim that the royal couple has requested some changes to be made to the series.

This is because it reportedly “contradicts” what Harry has written.

Reps were contacted on this story.

