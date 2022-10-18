Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been dealt a low amid claims their upcoming documentary show has been postponed.

The forthcoming series is a co-production between Netflix and Archewell Productions.

It was set to make some explosive revelations about the royals and their life.

However, following the Queen’s death, Netflix has faced some backlash regarding the upcoming fifth series of The Crown.

As a result, it’s believed Netflix is planning to delay the documentary until the furore dies down.

Meghan and Harry documentary delayed?

A source claimed to Deadline : “They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

The insider went on to claim that Prince Harry and Meghan are also requesting that changes be made to the series before it hits the streaming platform.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” a senior Netflix source claimed to the publication.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project. A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.”

Issues with Harry’s tell-all book?

Meanwhile, Harry’s upcoming tell-all book has also reportedly been facing a myriad of issues.

According to reports, the palace has been discussing ways to stop the publication of the potentially embarrassing autobiography.

It is claimed there is “deep concern” the book will damage the monarchy irreparably.

A source close to Charles alleged to the Mail on Sunday: “The question inside the Palace is: ‘Can the book be stopped?’

“It may be that even Harry can’t stop it at this stage but the feeling at the very top is that there’s no good that can come of airing grievances in public.”

It comes after reports that Harry is desperate to edit the final draft of the book before its release.

“Harry has thrown a spanner in the works,” claimed an insider. “He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.”

The source then continued, explaining why the changes are reportedly being made.

“There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections changed now. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes,” they said.

However, it may sadly be too late for Prince Harry to make revisions.

Publishing sources have reportedly claimed that the royal may not have much wiggle room when it comes to rewrites now.

