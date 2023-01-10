Prince Harry and Meghan smiling at event, Prince Andrew looks downcast on Christmas Day
Prince Harry reveals Meghan’s shock question about Andrew during first meeting with Queen in book

She mistook who Andrew was

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince Harry made a shock revelation about Meghan Markle’s first impression of Prince Andrew in his new book.

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir officially went on sale today (January 10) and more revelations have been emerging.

In one extract, Harry discusses his wife’s first impression of his uncle Andrew and revealed her rather funny blunder.

Meghan and Prince Harry smiling at the Ripple Of Hope Awards
Prince Harry details the moment Meghan mistook Prince Andrew (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry book

In the extract, obtained by the Daily Mail, Harry says Meghan accidentally mistook Andrew for the Queen’s assistant.

Harry discusses the first time Meghan met with his grandmother the Queen at Royal Lodge in 2016.

The duke writes: “After a moment, Meg asked me something about the Queen‘s assistant. I asked who she was talking about.”

Recalling Meghan’s response, Harry continues: “‘That man holding the purse. That man who walked her to the door. That wasn’t her assistant? Who was it?'”

Prince Andrew speaking in BBC Newsnight interview
Meghan thought the Duke of York was the Queen’s ‘assistant’ (Credit: BBC)

Harry then reveals he told Meghan that it was in fact his uncle, the Duke of York.

He says he told Meghan: “That was her second son. Andrew.”

Meg asked me something about the Queen’s assistant.

Harry then says Meghan “definitely hadn’t Googled us”.

Harry’s memoir accidentally went on sale in Spain last week in an error.

It was officially released today, although many allegations and revelations from the book have emerged in recent days.

Prince Harry speaking in ITV interview
Harry’s new book officially came out today (Credit: ITV)

Harry on Meghan’s ‘private moment’ at Diana’s grave

In another part of the book, Harry details the moment Meghan asked for a “private moment” at his late mother Princess Diana’s grave in 2017.

On the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, Harry and Meghan visited her grave, which is on an island on the Althorp Estate in Northampton.

After paying his respects, Harry says he sensed Meghan wanted to have a private moment.

He writes: “When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone.”

YouTube video player

He says Meghan later told him she had asked Diana for “clarity and guidance”.

In his book, Harry opens up about many personal moments.

Read more: Prince Harry issued warning after explosive ITV interview and book as William and Kate ‘feel betrayed’

He also spoke about a time he ‘snapped’ at Meghan and spoke to her “harshly”.

The incident reportedly lead to him seeking therapy.

Prince Harry‘s book, Spare, is on sale from today (January 10). 

