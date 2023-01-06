Spare, the new book by Prince Harry, reveals the real reason Meghan Markle once asked for a “private moment” at Princess Diana’s grave.

The heartwarming moment between Meghan and her late mother-in-law took place on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s passing.

Prince Harry details Meghan’s private moment in new book

Prince Harry’s new book, which is set to be released next week, has leaked.

A number of explosive extracts from the upcoming autobiography have since made headlines.

One sweeter revelation, however, tells how Meghan requested a moment alone at Princess Diana‘s grave back in 2017.

In the book, Harry writes about how he and Meghan went to visit his mother’s grave on the 20th anniversary of her death.

Meghan’s moment alone at Diana’s grave revealed

Princess Diana is buried on an island on the Althorp Estate in Northampton.

He and Meghan rowed out to the island to visit her grave.

When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone.

After paying his own respects, Harry sensed that Meghan wanted to take a private moment.

“When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone,” he wrote.

Meghan later told him she’d asked Diana for “clarity and guidance”.

Duke of Sussex snapped at Meghan

Elsewhere in the book, Harry wrote about the time he “snapped” at Meghan.

This was a significant moment as it led to the Duke of Sussex seeking therapy.

Writing about the incident, Harry said he became “disproportionately, sloppily angry”.

“I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly,” Harry wrote of the incident.

He later told Meghan he had learned the behaviour from seeing adults act similarly within his family when he was a child.

This then led to Harry realising he needed to go to therapy.

