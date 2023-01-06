In his new book, Prince Harry has reportedly confessed that an argument he had with Meghan Markle led to him seeking therapy.

The Duke of Sussex’s book, Spare, will be released next week on January 10.

Ahead of its release, numerous excerpts have been leaked that make more bombshell claims about his family.

In the book, Harry also opens up about his personal life and his relationship with his wife, Meghan.

In one shocking moment, Harry shares that he once found himself locked in an “angry” row with the Duchess.

Prince Harry reveals ‘angry’ row in new book

“Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy,” the Duke of Sussex says in his debut memoir, US Weekly reports. “Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry.”

He adds: “I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly.”

He told Meghan that he had learned the behaviour from seeing adults act similarly within his family as a child.

Harry explained: “[She asked,] ‘Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman? Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?’ I cleared my throat, looked away [and responded], ‘Yes.'”

Duke vowed to seek therapy

Harry then shares that the argument led to him realising that he needed to start therapy.

The Duke has been an advocate for undergoing therapy for years now.

“The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes,” Prince Harry said during an October 2022 appearance at the Masters of Scale Summit.

“I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live. And therapy burst that bubble. All of a sudden, I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

