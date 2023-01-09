Prince Harry issued warning after explosive ITV interview and book as William and Kate ‘feel betrayed’

Prince Harry has been issued with a warning following his ITV interview about his new book, Spare.

The interview, which aired yesterday (January 8), saw the Duke Sussex speak about his autobiography with presenter Tom Bradby.

During the discussion, the Prince opened up about his brother Prince William allegedly ‘attacking’ him. He also mentioned his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and his wife Meghan Markle reportedly not getting along. This included when Kate allegedly made Meghan cry and when Meghan referred to Kate’s forgetfulness as ‘baby brain’.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal author Tom Bower stated that he doesn’t believe the brothers will be able to reconcile after Prince Harry’s book and interview.

He also claimed that Prince William and Kate will ‘feel betrayed’ after Prince Harry’s statements.

Prince Harry issued with a warning after ITV interview

“William will feel wretched. I think both William and Kate will feel absolutely betrayed but I think they felt betrayed even before the wedding,” Tom said. “That’s why William said to Harry to think hard about marrying Meghan. They realised from the outset she was adventurous and determined to use the royal family for her own professional success but there was nothing they could do.”

He then warned: “There is no way back now for Harry with William, or the family. How can you reconcile with people who have done all this? It makes him seem human [by asking to reconcile] but Harry isn’t the victim, I believe he and Meghan are the aggressors.”

Prince Harry wants his family back

The royal author’s comments come after Prince Harry stated that he wants his father and brother back.

During the ITV interview, he said: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

There is no way back now for Harry with William, or the family.

He also emphasised that he was doing the interview and book to tell his truth, not hurt any of his family members.

Speaking about his sister-in-law, Prince Harry revealed that Kate was like the sister he never had and that he always wanted his future wife to form a good relationship with her and his brother.

